Experts raise questions after South Sudan introduces higher value banknote

South Sudan money

South Sudan’s Central Bank said the new denomination is supposed to ease transactions in a largely cash-based economy. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This week, the government in Juba introduced a new note worth 1,000 South Sudanese pounds, making it the highest denomination to circulate in the market since 2011.

Juba,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 179 more contract Covid-19

  2. Experts raise questions after South Sudan introduces higher value banknote

  3. I will not resign, Ruto tells Uhuru

  4. Uhuru dares Ruto to resign

    Uhuru launches projects in Nairobi

  5. Gideon faults Baringo MCAs for shooting down BBI proposals

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.