Ethiopian Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights after 2019 crash

Ethiopian Airlines

An Ethiopian Airlines plane. The airline is set to operate the Boeing 737 MAX for the first time since 2019 crash that killed 157 people.

By  AFP

Ethiopian Airlines is set Tuesday to operate the Boeing 737 MAX for the first time since a crash nearly three years ago killed all 157 people on board and triggered the global grounding of the aircraft.

