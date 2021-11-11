Boeing to compensate families of victims of Ethiopia 737 MAX crash

Families of victims from Kenya and Rwanda lay flowers on March 15, 2019, as they visit the crash site of the Ethiopian Airlines operated Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which killed 157 passengers and crew onboard, at Hama Quntushele village, near Bishoftu, in Oromia region. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

Boeing has reached an agreement with the families of victims of the 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people in Ethiopia and has admitted responsibility for the crash, according to legal documents filed in a Chicago court on Wednesday. 

