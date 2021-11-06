Ethiopia crisis: Opposition factions join forces to bring down PM Abiy Ahmed

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. 

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi AFP

By  AFP

A newly-formed alliance of Ethiopian opposition factions set a goal on Friday of bringing down Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed by force or negotiation to then form a transitional government.

