Ethiopia conflict: Moyale border post still operational, says KRA official

A sign post in Moyale

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete  &  Jacob Walter

The Moyale One Stop Border Post has not officially been closed, a senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official said Thursday.

