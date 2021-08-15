Oromo Liberation Army threatens to block road linking Ethiopia to Kenya

A sign post in Moyale

A sign post in Moyale. The Oromo Liberation Army  has threatened to cut off the main highway linking Kenya and Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • OLA news sources claim that, its fighters are rapidly advancing on the western and southern fronts of the Oromia region.

  • OLA and TPLF were designated last June as terrorist organisations by the Ethiopian government.

The main rebel group in Ethiopia's Oromoa region on Saturday warned that it could cut off a major highway that links Ethiopia to Kenya, in what could directly affect trade with Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.