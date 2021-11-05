Tigray memorial

A man holds a candle during a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. 
 

| AFP

Kenya’s fears over Ethiopia crisis

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

  • Experts warn that an actual spillover of the conflict into the country would deepen insecurity in the Kenya-Ethiopia border region.
  • Escalation of the conflict would mean disruption of transportation of goods along the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia  (Lapsset) Corridor.

Kenya is pushing for a speedy resolution of the conflict in Ethiopia to avert a possible influx of refugees and sneaking of illegal arms into the country.

