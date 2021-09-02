Ethiopia shuts down embassy in Algeria

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The latest decision, according to the embassy, is part of the country's plan to introduce new reforms aimed at establishing effective diplomatic representation across the globe.

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday announced it had closed its embassy in Algiers as it began to cut costs on its foreign policy obligations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.