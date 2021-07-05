Ethiopian embassy in Kenya among 30 to be closed

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Abiy Ahmed, newly elected Prime Minister of Ethiopia 

Photo credit: Zacharias Abubeker | Pool | AFP

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the country will shut down several embassies, including one in Kenya, to manage costs, with most diplomats working as non-resident ambassadors.

Ethiopia on Monday announced plans to cut the number of embassies it has in other countries by at least half in a bid to save costs.

