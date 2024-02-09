El Nino aftermath: Somalia forms disaster management committee

Months after the El Nino rains caused havoc in parts of the country, the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has launched an emergency fund that will aid in preventing and mitigating environmental challenges.

Public support

SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Mo’alim Abdulle, while speaking at the launch, stressed the importance of the fund to the country and urged the public to support it.

Also present at the launch were representatives of the Somali business community led by Mohamud Abdikarin Ali Gabeyre, the Chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and an official from the Banks Union of the country.

Spell of long rains

The country’s weather forecast team has anticipated another spell of long rains soon.

Those present unanimously agreed that a percentage of income from goods and services for import and export would be allocated to the agency and used for humanitarian support.

Representatives of the Somali Business Community announce the formation of an emergency fund. Photo credit: FILE

“Most of the emergency challenges we find ourselves in cannot be avoided,” explained Mr Abdulle.

“What we can do is to plan for such events so we are not caught off guard. The establishing of a special fund specifically designated for emergency relief.”

Federal Government

The meeting further assessed the various losses caused by the El Niño floods in some regions in 2023 and how they were responded to by SoDMA on behalf of the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

Some of the damages include the destruction of the road that connects the capital Mogadishu and Baidoa, especially in Wanlaweyn district where it was severely damaged.

Extreme flooding was experienced in most parts of the country during the El Nino rains, leading to the death of 100 people and displacement of over 700,000.

Shabelle and Jubba Rivers

The flooding was caused by the bursting of the Shabelle and Jubba Rivers leading to the lack of access to many areas and prompting communities to evacuate and seek refuge on higher ground.

With excess flooding, the spread of waterborne diseases increased.

Reports indicate that there has been a spike in cases of acute watery diarrhea and malaria.

