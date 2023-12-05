Somalia commends UN agency for safeguarding citizen's safety

Somalia has lauded the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) for efforts towards ensuring the safety of its citizens.

This follows a meeting between Somali Disaster Management Agency (Sodma) Commissioner Mohamuud Abdullahi and Mami Mizutori, the Special Representative General and head of UNDRR.

The meeting took place at the sidelines of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, dubbed COP28, in Dubai.

Mr Abdullahi commended UNDRR for its exceptional support towards Somalia, which led to the effective organization of the first-ever national consultation and launching of the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative in the region in November 2023.

“This success showcases our commitment to advance the agenda of disaster risk reduction and preparedness at all levels,” Abdullahi said.

The UNDRR has released early warning and preparedness on weather patterns which have saved tens of thousands of lives and property.

Experienced flooding

The Early Warnings for All initiative is a groundbreaking effort to ensure everyone on earth is protected from hazardous weather, water or climate events.

Somalia is among countries in the Horn of Africa that have experienced flooding as a result of the El Nino weather pattern leading to the government declaring a state of emergency.

The heavy downpour has caused deaths in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania caused by flooding with rovers bursting banks and dams overflow.

The floods have destroyed infrastructure and displaced hundreds of people leading to dire humanitarian situations.

The rains have caused flooding within Somalia, with Sodma working hard to provide necessities such as food, blankets and treated mosquito nets to the affected Somali community.