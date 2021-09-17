Ecowas calls for Guinea elections in six months, sanctions coup leaders

Ecowas delegation

Ecowas delegation pressed for release of deposed President Alpha Conde and appointment of civilian premier.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has imposed targeted sanctions on the leaders of the military juntas in Guinea and Mali, a move aimed at forcing the rapid return of the countries to democratic rule.

