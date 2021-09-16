Guinea junta meets rights activists

Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021.


Photo credit: Cellou Binani | AFP

By  AFP

Hundreds of Guinean rights activists queued up for an audience with the military junta on Wednesday, AFP journalists saw, after the army seized power in a coup this month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.