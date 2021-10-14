DR Congo starts Ebola vaccinations in east of country

DRC Ebola

Nurses working with the World Health Organisation administer Ebola vaccine to a local doctor in Mbandaka, DR Congo, on May 21, 2018.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Vaccination against the deadly Ebola disease began on Wednesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Beni, the WHO said, five days after reports of a new case.

