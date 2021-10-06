Sexual abuse during humanitarian operations still happens. What must be done to end it

WHO
World Health Organization logo
Photo credit: File

By  The Conversation

The World Health Organization (WHO) is under fire after allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse surfaced last month. More than 50 women accused aid workers from several organisations of crimes that took place during the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 10th Ebola outbreak.

