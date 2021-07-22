Death toll in South Africa unrest rises to 276

Southeastern KwaZulu-Natal -- Zuma's home region -- was the epicentre of the unrest.

AFP

The recent unrest in South Africa has claimed 276 lives, the government said on Wednesday, raising the death toll from 215 announced earlier his week.

