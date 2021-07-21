South Africa unrest hits 40,000 businesses, government says

 South Africa National Defence Force soldiers and South African Police Service officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on July 13, 2021.

At least 40,000 South African businesses were looted, burnt or vandalised during widespread rioting that broke out after the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma, the government said Tuesday.

