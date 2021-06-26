Covid-19: DRC reports 14 deaths in a day

Staff members of the Congolese Ministry of Health perform a COVID-19 test at a private residence in Goma, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on March 31, 2020.

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Kinshasa

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Covid breach

  2. Nacada changes tack in fight against drug abuse

  3. Covid-19: DRC reports 14 deaths in a day

  4. Law Society of Kenya CEO in trouble again

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 508 new cases, 539 recoveries

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.