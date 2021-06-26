Covid-19: Third wave sweeps across Africa amid vaccine shortage

Members of the public, wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, queue for public transport home at the Kencom bus terminus in the Nairobi central business district, ahead of the curfew hour, on April 7, 2021.

  • On Wednesday, rights watchdog Amnesty International said southern Africa was experiencing a deadly wave and called on leaders and donors to intervene.

More than 20 countries in Africa are reporting a surge of Covid-19 cases, amid a third wave of infections and new variants of the coronavirus, according to data collated from government records this month.

