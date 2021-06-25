WHO says Africa's Covid-19 caseload at historic high amid third wave

Covid-19 vaccination Khartoum

A medical worker receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Jabra Hospital for Emergency and Injuries in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

What you need to know:

  • Statistics from Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) indicate the continent had 5,288,323 Covid-19 cases and 139,226 fatalities as of Thursday.

Nairobi,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME 300 Kenyan youths opt out of Al-Shabaab

  2. PRIME Ruto dilemma in picking running mate from Mt Kenya

  3. PRIME NLC paid Sh1.8bn for ‘government land’ 

  4. WHO says Africa's Covid-19 caseload at historic high

  5. Raila recalls his last moment with Midiwo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.