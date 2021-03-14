Central Africa votes in shadow of rebel offensive

CAR elections

Voters wait as a electoral commission official checks a voter's roll at the polling station in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 14, 2021 during the country's legislative elections.

Photo credit: Camille Laffont | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Forty-nine of the National Assembly's 140 seats are up for grabs in Sunday's second round vote, after 22 MPs were elected outright in the first round.

The Central African Republic began voting in the second round of a legislative election on Sunday as it battles back against a rebel insurgency the government has called an attempted coup.

