Somalia bans street protests to curb Covid-19

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This comes a day after opposition presidential contenders announced they will hold protests in Mogadishu on Friday to criticise President Mohamed Farmaajo for delaying elections.

Somalia on Tuesday banned street protests citing Covid-19, in what could raise another possibility of confrontations with opposition groups.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Body of Italian ambassador killed in DRC returns home

  2. Let’s embrace the culture of blood donation to save lives

  3. Assemblies BBI vote doesn't reflect people's will: Kang'ata

  4. Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

  5. Court orders sacco boss to pay Sh107,500 for seized matatu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.