Unwritten etiquette at work and in your social circles

There’s an unwritten etiquette about professional life, which you must never ignore because the people in your organisation who make the appointment decisions do always notice you.

And if you don’t look professional, you won’t get the job. So for example, pay attention to your organisation’s dress code. Match it and add 5 percent, so you both fit in and stand out. Also, be sensitive to the words people around you choose, because getting them right says you’re one of us.

That’s also true among groups within your organisation. Managers sound more commanding, the board room describes everything in terms of money, technicians use a lot of jargon. Sound like the group you want to join next.

Behave towards the juniors with just as much respect as the CEO. Nobody is impressed if you are rude to someone below you, but everyone notices if you treat everyone well.

Say thank you a lot. Draw people’s attention to anyone on your team who’s done well. Sit quietly with a team member who’s struggling and help them to see how to improve. Don’t offer advice to your peers unless you’re asked.

Hold the door open for the person behind you, whether they’re senior or junior, man or woman.

You never lose by treating people kindly. Don’t immediately phone someone again if they don’t pick up your call. It means they’re occupied. Send a message, and they’ll most likely call back. If not, try phoning them again later. If a colleague tells you they have a medical appointment, don’t ask what it’s for, just say you hope it all goes well.

If they want to talk about it they will, in which case listen with sympathy. If you tease someone and they don’t seem to enjoy it, stop, and don’t do it again. Return anything that you’ve borrowed long before your colleague needs it back. Whether it’s a book, pen, umbrella, and especially money. It shows your integrity and character. Never order something expensive when someone’s treating you to a meal.

Ask them to recommend a meal, or order what they have ordered, and if you take a taxi with someone and they pay, make sure you pay the next time.

Don’t interrupt people. Learn the skill of knowing when to join the conversation. It is all about monitoring eye contact and pauses. Don’t ask awkward questions like ‘Oh, so you aren’t married yet?’ It is also important to respect different political opinions.

And whatever you do, don’t ask anyone about what they earn. There’s almost never a reason to comment on someone’s weight. Just say, ‘You look great.’ If they want to talk about their weight, they will. When someone shows you a photo on their phone, don’t swipe! You never know what’s next.

If someone’s speaking to you, don’t even glance at your phone. Take off your sunglasses when you’re talking to anyone. Good eye contact is as important as your words and shows respect.