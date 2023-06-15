Ask HR: What do I do with colleagues who never shut up?

How do you separate coworkers who are always noisy in the office? I sit next to colleagues who are always talking, and they cause disturbance most of the time, especially during meetings. Recently they made a client flee as he felt it was not the right environment for business. How do I address that without causing friction between us?

Open work spaces are conducive for team work and enhance collaboration among colleagues. They also promote camaraderie and improve colleagues’ social interactions, encouraging communication among those who would otherwise not talk to each other. This sitting plan can also be good for sharing and discussing innovative ideas as well as peer learning. However, there are colleagues who thrive in a quiet environment and therefore get agitated by the noise disruption in an open place. There is also no privacy especially when discussing sensitive issues. To mitigate this, some offices have set up enclosed spaces where sensitive matters can be discussed. Open offices can also be a breeding ground for communicable diseases especially where there is no adequate space between stationed workspaces. Such offices require frequent cleaning.

That said, most companies have embraced open plan office set ups, with rules of engagement. Where there are none, staff are expected to observe basic office etiquette. Are your colleagues aware that they are causing disruption? Call them out politely and explain to them the repercussions of their noise making to their fellow colleagues and the clients. Open feedback might make your colleagues disgruntled, but it depends on the approach you take. Don’t be confrontational, it is better to approach each of your colleagues separately. Clearly let each one know that their behaviour is making the work environment unconducive.

The potential loss of business is a serious consequence that should concern your colleagues and motivate them to change. If they don’t, escalate to the supervisor with a suggestion for establishment of rules of engagement in the workspace. Some creative talents thrive in quiet environments, so the company must provide a conducive space with clear rules of working in an open plan office. Phones can be a distraction especially with the varied ring tones, so it is important to provide a space where employees can take phone calls. You need to identify a private space that you can hold meetings so that you also don’t distract your colleagues who are working. This will also show clients that you value them.

