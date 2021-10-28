Burkina soldier admits role in killing of Thomas Sankara

Thomas Sankara

In this file photo taken on August 31, 1986 Captain Thomas Sankara, President of Burkina Faso, arrives in Harare for the 8th Summit of Non-aligned countries. 

Photo credit: Alexander Joe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The trial unfolding at a military court in Ouagadougou is being closely followed by the Burkinabe public. 
  • Fourteen people are on trial for the 1987 assassination in which Sankara and 12 others were cut down in a hail of bullets at a top government meeting.
  • The accused include Sankara's friend and former comrade-in-arms, Blaise Compaore, who came to power after the bloodbath.

A former army private admitted at a trial on Tuesday that he had helped transport a hit squad to assassinate Burkina Faso's revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, 34 years ago.

