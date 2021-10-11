Murder trial of Thomas Sankara to finally begin

Captain Thomas Sankara

Captain Thomas Sankara, President of Burkina Faso, giving a press conference in Paris  on February 7, 1986.

Photo credit: Pascal George | AFP

By  AFP

The murder trial of Thomas Sankara, Burkina Faso’s iconic “father of the revolution”, is due to open on Monday, 34 years after his assassination. Fourteen people, including the country’s ex-president, Blaise Compaoré, will stand trial.

