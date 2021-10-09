Thomas Sankara, pan-African icon who wanted to 'decolonise minds'

Thomas Sankara

The then President of Burkina Faso Captain Thomas Sankara saluting upon his arrival for the eighth summit of non-aligned countries in Harare on August 31, 1986. He was killed in October 1987, in a coup d'etat.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Dubbed Africa's Che Guevara, Thomas Sankara wanted to "decolonise minds" in Burkina Faso and across the continent, but his revolutionary dreams were cut short when he was gunned down in a 1987 coup after just four years in power. 

