African Union hails US for 'remarkable' leadership on vaccine waiver

Nairobi

The Africa Union's health watchdog has praised the United States' support for a waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines as a "remarkable expression of leadership".

"History will remember the move taken by the US government as doing the right thing at the right time to fight a terrible challenge which is unprecedented in our contemporary history," Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told a press conference.

As poor countries struggle to get enough vaccine doses, Washington's Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday the country "supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines".

"The extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," she said in a statement.

‘Very important development’

Nkengasong hailed the move as "a remarkable expression of leadership and a very important development."

"This development will continue to build a momentum necessary to enable us to achieve this goal. This is a step in the right direction," he said.

Supporters of the waiver say that easing patent restrictions will spur production of low-cost generic vaccines, helping poor countries that are struggling to immunise their people.