Pfizer sees Covid-19 as 'durable' revenue stream as profits rise

Covid-19 vaccine

The drugmaker reported a jump in first-quarter profits based on surging revenues.

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 profit projections on Tuesday, citing much higher Covid-19 vaccine sales which are on track to provide a "durable" revenue stream in the wake of the pandemic.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.