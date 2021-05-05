The ugly side of Covid-19 mass vaccinations

Medical waste

Experts have warned about the indiscriminate disposal of solid waste coming from the mass vaccinations and the accompanying air pollution.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Experts have warned about the indiscriminate disposal of solid waste
  • Millions of vials and syringes are thrown in the environment, triggering concerns
  • While HFCs have been used in refrigeration, there are alternatives which vaccine manufacturers and transporters can adopt

A photo of scavengers donning hazmat suits at the Dandora dumpsite has attracted public fury, with concerns raised about the poor disposal of medical waste.

