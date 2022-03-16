Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Hungary rivals Africa for Chinese ties

Smoke rises from a Russian tank in UKraine

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on a roadside in Lugansk region on February 26, 2022. Budapest is using the war to warn the EU of an imminent change in world power, for Russians and the Chinese.

Photo credit: Anatolii Stepanov | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The European Union has often stood together on matters of the economy, democracy and security. And Hungary, a member of the European bloc since 2004, has often endorsed most of those stances.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.