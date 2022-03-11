Breaking News: Facemasks not a must in public, says CS Kagwe

Facebook allows calls for violence against 'Russian invaders'

Facebook eased its policy on violent speech allowing statements like "death to Russian invaders."

Facebook has temporarily eased its policy on violent speech after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, allowing statements like "death to Russian invaders" but not credible threats against civilians, the tech giant said Thursday.

