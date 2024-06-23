The three top police officials who’ll lead Kenya’s Haiti mission

It is now official that Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Noor Gabow, heads of operations Samuel Chebet (GSU) and Geoffrey Otunge (Administration Police) are the police chiefs who will lead the Kenyan troops in Haiti.

The three senior police officers were notified of the decision by the Inspector General (IG) of Police Japhet Koome on Friday, June 22.

Mr Otunge is the Director of Operations at the AP headquarters, Jogoo House. He holds the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (SAIG). Mr Chebet, who holds the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP), is the Director of Operations at the GSU headquarters. The two are seasoned operatives who have risen through the ranks in the operations docket.

The selection of Mr Otunge and Mr Chebet has brought to an end intense lobbying among senior police officers who were hoping to be appointed to lead the Kenyan troops to Haiti. These appointments come with huge perks and benefits that include an allowance of close to Sh1 million every month.

This is besides free meals and accommodation for the Kenyan police officers who will be in Haiti, to assist in restoring peace and deal with the criminal gangs that have been reigning terror.

They will also be entitled to free air ticket to and from Haiti. The police chiefs will further be entitled to a visit back home every six months, according to those familiar with the terms of reference for these positions.

The specific roles to be played by the troop commanders have been spelt out in their letters of appointment signed by IG Koome. According to sources, Mr Otunge will lead the Kenyan troops on the ground together with Mr Chebet. Only officers drawn from the AP and GSU will take part in the Haiti security mission.

After receiving their appointment letters, the police chiefs hit the ground running. Mr Chebet was scheduled to leave the country today (Monday) for Haiti where together with other officials from Haiti, will continue with ground preparations.

Mr Otunge, who has been part of the team that has toured Haiti for ground surveillance, is expected to join Mr Chebet later on. The two will report directly to DIG Gabow who has been appointed the mission’s overall coordinator.

Mr Gabow , will continue playing his role as a DIG Aps and will only travel to either Haiti or Washington from where he will have an office that will coordinate the operations.

His role include resource mobilisation and overall supervision of the Kenyan troops Gabow’s past experience in peace keeping missions in Sieraleone and Rwanda played to his advantage in clinching the position of coordinator. When the news started filtering in that Mr Gabow was likely to be handed a key role in the Haiti mission, there was a wave of intense lobbying for the position of DIG.

It was rumoured that his appointment would create a vacancy and some senior police chiefs were angling to succeed him.

Like his officers on the ground, Mr Gabow will enjoy a package that will include all expense paid traveling and accommodation plus an allowance of almost Sh 1.5 million every month.

Last week, a team of Haitian police commanders were in Nairobi for a meeting with among others the IG, to firm travel plans by the Kenyan team to the Caribbean nation. The team left Nairobi on June 19 and declared they were satisfied with preparations by Kenya to lead the team to Haiti.

President William Ruto also held talks with the Haiti Transitional Presidential Council chaired by Engineer Edgard Leblanc Fils.

After the meeting, Dr Ruto said Kenya is a firm believer in the shared global values of multilateralism as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.