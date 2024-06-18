IG Japhet Koome meets Haiti police boss ahead of deployment 

The government of Kenya has assured Haitians that it is committed to the Multilateral Security Support Mission to the troubled Caribbean nation ahead of the deployment of Kenyan police officers.

The Inspector General of police, Japhet Koome gave the assurance on Tuesday after holding talks with a visiting delegation of Haiti police at the National Police Service headquarters in Nairobi.

“The National Police Service remains committed to collaboration in the mission, for the good of the people of Haiti, especially women and children,” Koome said.

His counterpart from the Caribbean nation, Joachim Prohete, assured Koome that Haiti would accord the Kenyan contingent all the necessary support to make the mission a success.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service, Noor Gabow, who is the lead NPS Officer on the Haiti Mission.

The Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti was authorised by the United Nations Security Council on October 2, 2023, under Resolution 2699.

Kenya is set to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to Haiti. The Caribbean nation is presently grappling with a major security crisis.

For several months now, armed gangs have been in control of the country. Atleast 2500 people have been killed in Haiti since January with more than 360,000 others displaced.

Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille, who was sworn in on June 3, is due to select a new cabinet and get a transition council to agree on how to restore security in the country.

Restoring political stability in Haiti is a priority for the UN agencies and other local and foreign aid groups trying to deliver food and other essential items in areas controlled by gangs.

The first time the UN carried out a similar mission in Haiti to restore peace was in 1994.

What awaits the Kenya-led mission in Haiti remains unknown even with top gang leaders led by Mr Jimmy Cherizier alias Barbecue warning the UN mission to stay away from their country.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers under the umbrella of the Law Society of Kenya have opposed to the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti.