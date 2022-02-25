African Union condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat

The chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks during the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Summit in Addis Ababa. AU called on Russia to respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The African Union has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and called for an "immediate ceasefire", saying the situation risked escalating into "a planetary conflict".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.