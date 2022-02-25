African Union condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

The African Union has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and called for an "immediate ceasefire", saying the situation risked escalating into "a planetary conflict".

The bloc's current chair, Senegalese President Macky Sall, and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, on Thursday said in a joint statement they were "extremely concerned" by the invasion.

They called on Russia to "respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine".

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens as airstrikes hit military installations and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east.