Dozens killed as Putin launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine Russia invasion

Smoke billows over the town of Hostomel in northwest Kyiv in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine which left dozens of people dead.

Photo credit: Daniel Leal | AFP

By  AFP

Kyiv

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.