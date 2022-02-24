Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Vlamirir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday a military operation in Ukraine. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war.

