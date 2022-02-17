Russia moving to 'imminent invasion' of Ukraine: US envoy to UN

Russia Ukraine dispute

The Grad multiple rocket launcher firing at mock enemy targets during a joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus. Russia is still moving toward an "imminent invasion" of Ukraine, the US envoy to the United Nations warned on February 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry | AFP

By  AFP

United Nations

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.