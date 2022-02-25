Vlamirir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday a military operation in Ukraine. 

Ukraine-Russia conflict to worsen cost of living in Kenya

What you need to know:

  • If the situation deteriorates, the disruption will have major ramifications across various sectors of Kenya's economy.
  • The conflict will hit Kenyan households hard, with an expected escalation of an already hurting cost of living.

Kenya is bound to feel the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, with agriculture, education, manufacturing and retail sectors likely to suffer import and export disruptions.

