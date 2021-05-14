African countries acquire over 38 million Covid-19 vaccines

A man receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Jabra Hospital for Emergency and Injuries in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Addis Ababa,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 392 new cases, 8 deaths

  2. Tribute to Nation’s long-serving office assistant

  3. Four killed as flash floods hit Kibera slum

  4. Idd ul Fitr celebrations turn ugly in DR Congo

  5. China pledges to build Kenya’s Foreign Affairs headquarters

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.