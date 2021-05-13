Shoot your shot: US state offers $1 million Covid vaccine lottery

Ohio Governor DeWine unveiled a lottery system on Wednesday to entice people to get Covid-19 shots, offering a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships in a bid to overcome the vaccine hesitan

As US officials scramble to convince citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19, one state is putting its money where its mouth is -- offering millions in lottery prizes for those who have received an injection.

