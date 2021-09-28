Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 8.28m: Africa CDC

Covid-19 cases in Africa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,283,763 as of  September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Addis Ababa

