Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 8.28m: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,283,763 as of Tuesday afternoon, September 28, 2021 the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC is the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union.

It said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 210,435 currently.

Recoveries

Patients who have recovered from the disease across the continent so far now stand at 7,612,923.

According to the agency, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent.