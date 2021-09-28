Post-Covid investment in climate change mitigation critical

Achieving greenhouse gas emission targets for a safer planet by 2050 depends on what the country will invest post-Covid-19 to fight climate change. Ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26), experts advise that embracing clean energy in different sectors as well as adopting smart agriculture can help mitigate effects of climate change.

A green-recovery report on Covid-19 states that the disease has exacerbated climate vulnerabilities by reducing the capacities of affected countries and the resources available to respond to climate change.

While climate change represents a unique chance to create new jobs and drive new growth, the report says addressing it appears to have been deprioritised by most countries.

“Immediate climate action and finance are key parameters for a green, resilient and inclusive recovery in Africa in the run up to COP26. Action is needed now and there is a golden opportunity to make it a turning point for Africa’s accelerated growth and development,” said Fathallah Sijilmassi, co-author of the report.

The release of the report also coincides with the unveiling of the FutureWeWant project by the United Kingdom’s government, which will be hosting this year’s COP26 focused on bridging the gap between scientific evidence and citizen insight on climate change mitigation measures.

Kenya so far has about 69 projects listed in the FutureWeWant project.

“As we gear up to COP26, the UK is supporting climate change research and Kenya is one of our top partners. The FutureweWant project has seen Kenyan scientists explore solutions to support Kenya achieve a cleaner, greener future with jobs for all, through sustainable food and water supply, as well as improved healthcare,” said British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

“Science and innovation are powerful tools that we must use to inform ambitious climate action as we work towards a desirable global net zero future,” said Paul Monks, chief scientific adviser at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in a statement.

Climate change expert and director of Power Shift Africa, Mohammed Adow, emphasised the need to make the response to climate migration people-centred.