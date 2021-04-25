7 arrested, over one tonne of heroin seized in Tanzania

Handcuffs
Handcuffs
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Tanzania's anti-narcotics watchdog said on Saturday it has seized more than one tonne of heroin and arrested seven suspects.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.