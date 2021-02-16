Mombasa police seize heroin worth Sh6m, arrest four

Detectives in Mombasa are holding four suspects on allegations of trafficking two kilograms of heroin worth Sh6 million.

The suspects include two Tanzanian nationals who were arrested within Mombasa town and two Kenyans who were arrested in Old Town on Tuesday evening.

The Tanzanians, a couple, were arrested before their accomplices were nabbed at a house in Old Town.

The heroin, according to a police report obtained by the Nation had been wrapped separately in two packages which were hidden in a wardrobe.

“The packages had been covered with cloths in preparation for transportation to Lamu Island for distribution by a notorious female drug dealer. The two packages were marked “777” in blue mark pen,” reads the police report in part.

It is the two Tanzanians, police said who brought in the drug consignment from Tanga, Tanzania.

The consignment, according to intelligence reports said was to be received by another notorious drug trafficker who operates both in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Reliable reports indicate the business was being coordinated by another drug trafficker who is currently serving a 20 year jail term.

The drug syndicate’s activities are also being supervised from the prison cells by a more notorious drug trafficker who is serving a 20yr jail who reports indicate is yet to reform.

The drug baron was jailed in 2018 and is serving his term at Shimo la Tewa Maximum Prison in Mombasa.

The Tuesday operation comes as the detectives intensified the war on drugs at the Coast even as the parliament is set to pass the proposed Narcotics, Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances (Control) Amendment Bill, 2020.

The proposed Bill is set to introduce stiffer penalties of up to Sh100 million to drug traffickers.

The Bill is before the National Assembly Parliament.