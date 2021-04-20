Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

The bhang dealers of the South Rift

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Even though marijuana is still a banned substance, its use and popularity has never gone down.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. DPP ask for further probe into touts’ death inside police station

  2. Alarm as rabid dogs attack people in Tharaka Nithi village

  3. Access to water, electricity top Mandera residents' demands

  4. Another judge refuses to lift ban on Rafiki film

  5. Farmers in northern counties face threat of new locust swarms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.