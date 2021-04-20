The bhang dealers of the South Rift

Even though marijuana is still a banned substance, its use and popularity has never gone down.

In the 1990s, Parliament passed stringent and punitive laws to stem its abuse and many people got lengthy terms in prison until the Judiciary complained that the punishments were far more punitive than the crimes committed.

It was becoming unjust to put a person in prison for possession of one stick of bhang. It is easy to grow and transport to the end users and this time round, it’s the South Rift reeling with the abuse of marijuana.

The Kisii-Bomet, Kisii-Kericho, Kisumu-Kericho-Nakuru and Muhoroni-Londiani highways have lately become major trafficking routes.

In Kericho, Machengo and Nyagacho estates are the most notorious with peddlers. In the town centre, it’s openly sold at Moi and Uhuru gardens in the town centre.

Bhang cartels are also doing good business in Litein, Londiani, Kapkatet and Kapsoit trading centres.

A man was arrested for growing bhang in his garden at Sirgoi village, Leldet Sub-location in Kipkelion West constituency in October last year. Police said he was the main supplier in the region.

Around the same time, detectives busted a bhang smuggling ring and netted nine bags of the narcotics estimated at Sh4.9 million in Ainamoi constituency.

Weighing 232 kilograms, it was packed in 90-kg bags in the boot of a vehicle, which was confiscated after the occupants took off and abandoned it when they were flagged down by officers.

On May, 10, 2019, two dealers were arrested with 32.5 kilograms of bhang in a public service vehicle. They were transporting it from Migori to Narok when they were stopped at Kyegong area along the Bomet-Mulot highway.

In Bomet town, marijuana is sold along three streets that are barely metres away from the regional police headquarters while Silibwet, Mulot, Kapkwen, Kaplong and Sotik trading centres are the main transit points.

County police commander Naomi Ichami recently vowed to arrest all drug dealers after an elderly woman at Silibwet trading centre was picked up to help with investigations.

Bhang is reportedly sourced from Tanzania and Uganda, and transported in private vehicles through rural roads that are not manned by police.

SUVs were the preferred vehicles in the past because they are rarely stopped by police but the dealers have changed tack.

The vehicles are usually leased from car hire firms in Nairobi and attempts to have them forfeited to the State as the law dictates upon being impounded has been a challenge as the firms have signed agreements with the dealers.

A report by a task force on improvement of education and vocational skills training commissioned by former Bomet Governor, the late Joyce Laboso in 2018, revealed rising cases of drug abuse in schools.

The task force had members from the ministry of education, Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, Kenya Secondary School Heads Association, Kenya Primary School Heads Association, Boards of Management and Parents Teachers Association.

Knut Bomet branch executive secretary, Malel Langat, urged police to break up the cartels and prosecute all drug dealers.

“The drug peddlers are destroying the lives of the youth and school children in the region. There is need for concerted efforts to bring this to an end,” he said.

Seven students at a prominent girls’ secondary school in Bomet and 17 in two boys’ institutions were arrested a year ago after being found in possession of bhang.

It is said to be smuggled by a cartel that has penetrated the schools in what has led to rising cases of indiscipline, arson and poor performance in national examinations.

A girl was found with Sh16,000 in fake banknotes in a matter that was handled by the county education board and the security committee.

One of the girls said bhang was sneaked in at night through the fence. In most of the schools, peddlers take advantage of sports events and music and drama festivals. Students also use the mid-term holidays to link up with peddlers.

“Unfortunately, when drugs are impounded and kept as exhibits in police stations, they find their way back to the streets with corrupt officers conniving with peddlers,” said Mr Charles Tonui, a human rights activist in Bomet East Sub-county.

A local politician, Kipkemoi Barsumei, said bhang growing was a major concern to the residents and urged security operatives to improve on their intelligence gathering techniques to arrest dealers.

“Many school children were inducted into drugs during the long holidays occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is what parents and authorities are left to confront as it has far reaching effects on discipline,” said Mr Barsumei.