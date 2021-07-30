'We've had enough': South Sudan civil society demands action for change

South Sudan President Salva Kiir

South Sudan President Salva Kiir waves the newly signed constitution of his country to celebrate independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011.

Photo credit: Roberto Schmidt | AFP

By  AFP

A coalition of South Sudanese civil society groups has launched a public campaign to demand political change after 10 turbulent and often bloody years of independence, declaring: "We have had enough".

