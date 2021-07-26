Kenya, South Sudan abolish visa requirement for nationals

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau who on July 26, 2021 said the move by Kenya and South Sudan to abolish visas was in line with existing integration protocol at the East African Community.

Kenya and South Sudan on Monday announced an end to visa requirements for their nationals visiting the two countries in the latest move to boost integration.

