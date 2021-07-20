'Hotel Rwanda' activist's daughter hits out at government amid spying claims

Paul Rusesabagina when he was paraded to the press on August 31, 2020 by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau after being arrested. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

The daughter of detained "Hotel Rwanda" hero and outspoken government critic Paul Rusesabagina lashed out Tuesday after a media probe found indications she had been spied on using the Israeli malware Pegasus.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Homophobia is unAfrican, says gay rugby player

  2. Kenya records 618 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,800

  3. PRIME Covid-19 fourth wave that never was?

  4. MPs toughen rules for submitting mini-budgets

  5. Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.