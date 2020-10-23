Hotel Rwanda 'hero' Paul Rusesabagina remanded 30 extra days

Paul Rusesabagina will be remanded for 30 more days to allow prosecutors time to gather more evidence ahead of his trial on terrorism charges, a judge has ruled at the Kicukiro Primary Court on Friday.

Mr Rusesabagina is charged with 13 felonies including terrorism, financing terror activities, arson, forming terror groups and recruitment of child soldiers.

The presiding judge at the court, Theodosie Mukarugira, ruled that Mr Rusesabagina's demand for bail on grounds that he is not a Rwandan but a Belgian citizen was baseless.

"The court finds this argument that Rusesabagina is not a Rwandan baseless and we do not have to make a pronouncement again since a ruling against this argument was made in previous hearings," she said.

"The crimes Rusesabagina faces are of a grave nature and the prosecution is allowed by law to seek extension should they feel the need. This court finds the request by the prosecution to extend Rusesabagina's detention for more 30 more days justified."

Remand extensions

Legally, prosecutors can ask for extension of remand for a maximum of six times - each of 30 days - in felony cases, according to the Rwandan Law on criminal procedure, while they continue to gather evidence ahead of the trial.

She said that the court's decision should give prosecutors enough time to carry out their investigations and pave way for the trial to kick off in substance.

Mr Rusesabagina and his lawyers were not present during the ruling but followed proceedings online.

The judge also overruled reasons provided by Mr Rusesabagina demanding to be released on grounds of medical attention, noting that "he can and has been getting medication while in custody."

Mystery

The 66-year-old former hotelier shot to international fame in 2004 when Hollywood produced a movie, "Hotel Rwanda", depicting his heroic during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, including providing refuge to over 1,200 people inside a hotel he managed.

He was paraded in handcuffs by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on August 31 after spending more than two decades out of the country.

An air of mystery surrounds the circumstances under which he was arrested and how he ended up on Rwandan soil.

He is accused of founding and financing a rebel group called FLN, with bases in eastern DRC.

The rebel group claimed several deadly attacks in the Rwandan districts of Nyaruguru, Nayamagabe and Rusizi, leading to the deaths of scores of people, injuries and destruction of property through torching.